Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Slammed for Kids Smoking Fake Cigarettes With Their Halloween Costumes

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex-husband, Roger Mathews, dared his Instagram followers to comment on the fake cigarettes that were part of his and Farley’s kids’ Halloween costumes Saturday night. In the Instagram post showing off daughter Meilani and son Greyson’s Sandy Olson and Danny Zuko’s Grease costumes, the 5-year-old and 3-year-old dangled fake cigarettes from their mouths.

“Never was there a better Danny Zuko and Sandra D. Grease came to New Hope Railroad. Please comment on the fake cigarettes so I can block you. Please,” Mathews captioned the post. “They nailed the role and if you don’t get it you most certainly would never get us.”

Many of Mathews’ followers took to the comments section to wonder why he would allow his young children to pretend to smoke.

“Why do your kids have [cigarette emoji]?” one user wrote, to which Mathews replied, “Why do you have an inferior brain?”

“Not liking it. They’re too little,” another said, to which Mathews wrote, “Boy some got their panties in a real twist. Bye sweet t—s.”

“Omg cigarettes!!! come on, ur a f—ing dad, aren’t u suppose to keep them away from cancer??” another outraged follower wrote. Mathews responded, “Please tell me this is a joke. If not I’m going [to] need to know your level of education and if you were awarded any lawsuit payouts for eating lead paint by the bucket load.”

“Much respect my friend but you could have done this without the cigarettes bro. As a smoker I don’t [think] it was a good idea,” someone else wrote. Mathews responded with intense sarcasm: “They aren’t cigarettes. It’s a crack pipe with a cigarette wrapped around it so the cops don’t notice. You owe us an apology.”

Others defended Mathews. “Do you people really believe this father would give his children real cigarettes? Like what has social media done to humanity? Relax people,” one user wrote. “Life is not this serious! Ughhh social media is so draining! Have fun. Live a little and love a lot more!”

“I’m just here for all the sensitive Sally’s who think those cigarettes are real,” another said.

Mathews and Farley share custody of Meilani and Greyson following their divorce last year after three years of marriage. A representative for the Jersey Shore star told Entertainment Tonight in August that “Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce. They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

