Jenelle Evans: Will ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Husband David Eason Be Charged for Killing Dog?

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason likely will not face charges for allegedly killing the family’s French bulldog Nugget.

According to the Columbus County Police Department, who spoke to TMZ, Eason, who seemingly confirmed on Instagram Thursday that he had shot and killed the dog, will only face animal cruelty charges if the Teen Mom 2 star files a police report.

The department explained that they will not act on “sensationalized media reports or social media posts,” and that Evans’ recent social media posts, including one in which she confirmed that Nugget had died, are “irrelevant” to officers.

They added that they currently have no evidence to suggest that something happened to Nugget.

Reports that Eason had shot and killed Nugget had first surfaced earlier this week after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department was said to be investigating a call in which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

Rumors were only fueled after Eason shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing someone pointing a gun, which he captioned “But AR-15 shoots too fast.” He had also shared a video of himself burning something in a furnace.

On Wednesday morning, the former reality TV star took to Instagram yet again to address the rumors, seemingly alluding to the fact that they are true and defending his actions by sharing a video and a photo of Nugget nipping at his 2-year-old daughter Ensley, which resulted in a red mark on her cheek.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “‘m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Despite the apparent confession, a police source told TMZ that Eason had told authorities, who paid a visit to the North Carolina home on a welfare check for Ensley, who was said to be fine, that he did not kill Nugget and that the dog was alive and well. However, he wouldn’t allow the officers to see Nugget.

The reports that Nugget is dead have prompted a wave of backlash online, even drawing the attention of PETA, who said in a statement that “people who abuse animals typically don’t stop there.”