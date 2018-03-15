Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash Again for Yet Another Gun Photo

Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans has come under fire yet again for posting a gun photo on social media.

This time, the photo shared to Instagram features her husband David Eason in a raccoon-skin hat and sunglasses, holding a toy weapon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow, you insensitive b—. Can’t believe you’re still posting pics of guns after all of the violence going on in the country,” one person commented, according to In Touch.

“You and David are truly disgusting people. Shame on you for having no sympathy for those who’ve died from gun violence,” someone else wrote.

Over on his Instagram, Eason got into hot water as well for sharing a similar photo, this time of Evans’ son Kaiser holding a toy rifle.

Evans first came under scrutiny for posting a photo of herself holding an actual rifle on the same day as the tragic shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which ended with 17 people dead and others injured.

The Teen Mom couple seems to be turning up in the headlines quite a bit lately with one recent story claiming that newly filed court documents accuse Eason of “controlling” Evans.

The documents also suggest that he has physically harmed her and that he has “substance abuse issues,” according to Radar Online.

Olivia Leedham, the mother of Eason’s son Kaden, is the person who filed the legal paperwork, which relates to the ongoing custody battle between the two. Leedham is reportedly pleading with the court to keep Kaden away from Eason, citing “erratic” behavior and concerns that he may harm the child physically.

Previously, Leedham had been awarded “sole legal and physical custody” of Kaden. The documents Radar obtained stated, “The court determined that the Defendant [Eason] had committed acts of domestic violence on the Plaintiff [Leedham] during the course of the relationship.”

The two were able to come to a custody agreement that worked for both of them in 2017, but that appears to be in jeopardy now, as new documents suggest Leedham feels as if Eason and Evans “do not appear to be stable themselves or their relationship, nor do they appear to have a peaceful home life.”

“[Eason] is exhibiting erratic and concerning behavior and his life appears to have again deteriorated into chaos,” the documents add. “[Eason] has allegedly become increasingly controlling of Ms. Evans and has alienated from her family.”

The documents go on to detail an alleged argument between Evans and Eason that took place before their September 2017 wedding.

“Ms. Evans became extremely upset with Defendant because Ms. Evans’ mother could not attend the wedding due to a conflict with the Defendant. Ms. Evans was irate, made derogatory comments about the Defendant and threatened to cancel the wedding, all of which was broadcast on television,” the legal papers state.

The case has reportedly been continued to April. Neither Eason nor Evans appear to have commented at this time.