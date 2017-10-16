Jenelle Evans Returns to Social Media Soon After Quitting to Focus on Family

That was fast! Less than a week after Teen Mom 2 personality Jenelle Evans said she would be taking a break from social media to focus “solely” on her family, the young mom is back on Instagram with pictures of her children.

#BoyScouts #FamilyFunCamp #AnotherBadgeEarned 🏕💕 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Just in time for this week’s Teen Mom 2 episode, the 25-year-old posted three pictures of her family on a camping trip as well as a sponsored ad for hair growth serum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kai also joined us on our camping weekend,” she captioned a picture of her painting pumpkins with her sons. “He got to paint some pumpkins with his big bro.”

The quick break came after a social media meltdown in which Evans threatened to quit the MTV show for showing her marital problems with new hubby David Eason through what she called “deceptive” editing.

Up Next: Teen Mom 2 Fans Bash Jenelle After Threats of Quitting

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo of her and David on Oct. 10. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Other Teen Mom 2 cast members haven’t been so sympathetic.

“You control your story,” Javi Marroquin told Radar. “You do what you do on camera. You know you’re being filmed. If you’re going to act that way, own it. I don’t think you can edit whatever is going on that’s happening.”

Jenelle and David have already been shown to have a volatile relationship, but Evans’ posts indicate that the new family has been trying to bond in the aftermath of last week’s episode.

“Thank you so much babe for being there for Jace,” she gushed in a picture of David shooting BB guns with her 8-year-old. “When all the dads were helping out their kids, (David) stepped right in. Wish I knew what I was doing when it comes to BB guns. This weekend was a blast! #BoyScouts #CampMcNeil #FamilyFunCamp.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.