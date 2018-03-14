Jenelle Evans Could Be Fired From ‘Teen Mom’ After YouTube Series Release

Jenelle Evans is back in MTV’s crosshairs after the Teen Mom 2 personality reportedly blindsided producers with a new moneymaking scheme.

Filming for the next season of the reality series is on hold for the 26-year-old mother of three after producers fired her husband David Eason after he went on a homophobic rant on Twitter.

But meanwhile, Evans announced she was releasing her new YouTube series, Off the Grid Adventures, on Friday, which apparently came as news to MTV executives.

I’m back! Check out new videos on my YouTube soon. The adventures start this Friday on 03/16/2018 at 8pm. Go subscribe now https://t.co/9sL1Akq4PP 🎥💕 pic.twitter.com/gSuq92gP7U — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) March 13, 2018

“The top brass at MTV had no idea that Jenelle was going to start putting up her own videos while she is under contract with them,” a network source told Radar Wednesday.

“They’re talking about trying to shut it down or take action against Jenelle in some other way,” the source added.

Evans was hit with major backlash initially last month after she posed with a semiautomatic rifle the same day as a Parkland, Florida school shooting resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

Both she and Eason posted the photo to social media, and while Evans took her version of the picture down, Eason has refused to. The couple continues to post photos of their children with guns even after a petition to fire Evans from the MTV show gained traction on social media.

Evans also came to the defense of her husband after his offensive Twitter rant about people in the LGBT community.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she told TMZ last month. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she added.

Evans wrapped her statement with, “We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Evans has already pulled daughter Ensley, 1, and son Kaiser, 3, from the show, and a source told Radar she has continued making outrageous filming demands.

“Jenelle is really pushing MTV and taunting them while they figure out what they’re going to do with her,” the source said. “She may be going too far.”

