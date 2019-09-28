Jenelle Evans Seemingly Slams Speculation Over JE Cosmetics Being Dropped by Manufacturer

Between a domestic violence call, her dog’s murder and a bitter custody battle, former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans has been at the center of controversy all year and the MTV alum is now seemingly shutting down rumors that her new beauty brand is in trouble.

According to InTouch Weekly, Evans took to Instagram on Friday evening to slam rumors swirling around her makeup company, JE Cosmetics after claims surfaced online that the line was being “dropped” by its manufacturer, XJ Beauty and public relations company.

In a message shared to her account, Evans opened up about the alleged drama in an Instagram Story after a fan took to Twitter Friday morning, claiming to have gotten in touch with XJ Beauty, who reported they were no longer working with Evans.

OK, Big update: I emailed XJ Beauty, the company that was handling the products for Jenelle and finally got a response. They are no longer working with Jenelle due to not agreeing with her ethics regarding what is on social media ( see email below). pic.twitter.com/oDjqtUN5iC — Lil’ Vampy (@Jennhatesyou) September 27, 2019

“OK, Big update: I emailed XJ Beauty, the company that was handling the products for Jenelle and finally got a response. They are no longer working with Jenelle due to not agreeing with her ethics regarding what is on social media (see email below),” the fan wrote on Twitter in a tweet.

With the fan sharing a screenshot of the correspondence from the company, the letter reads: “After what we saw happened in social media we saw something that our company 1/4 does not stand for. We have already cut the ties/and did the business relationship with JE cosmetics.”

The alleged letter went on to address the complaints behind Evans’ Universal Eyebrow Kit, which received a barrage of grievances from fans that detailed hair-like fibers in the eyebrow wax.

“Another thing is that we saw your photo of the product, we believe those black dots are fibers from the velvet box in the packaging,” the email continued.

Evans launched her Universal Eyebrow Kit earlier this month during New York Fashion Week after almost two years of planning and creating. While fans expressed their thoughts on her Instagram feed, she refrained from commenting about the quality of the brow kit, but seemingly put a stop to the rumors of her company being cut out on Friday night.

“Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greets/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products!” read a since deleted message posted on her Instagram Story.

She followed up shortly after, according to InTouch with another message — this time, a bit more cryptic in nature, writing: “Don’t assume anything until you hear from me. Our make up (sic) company is currently switching formulas. New products coming soon!”

