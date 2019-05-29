Jenelle Evans ‘Sobs’ in Court When Denied Custody of Children

Jenelle Evans was “sobbing” in court on Tuesday when a judge ruled that she has temporarily lost custody of all of her children.

A source told Radar that the former Teen Mom 2 star was “sobbing in court” and that she “believed that her lawyer was going to be able to get her children back and she seemed stunned when this happened.”

As previously reported, Evans and husband David Eason were reportedly denied temporary custody of their children after five days of pleading their case in court.

After hearing testimony from Evans, family members and child protective services, the North Carolina judge ruled that 4-year-old Kaiser, 2-year-old Ensley and 9-year-old Jace will continue to reside away from Evans and Easonm, and live with other family members.

“The judge deemed Jenelle and David not credible,” a source told The Ashley. “He also told Jenelle that she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.”

“She was devastated and shocked. She was very confident that the judge would give them back the kids,” the source added.

While Evans has not indicated any desire to leave her husband after he admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget, after the dog nipped at Ensley, The Ashley‘s source added that the judge told her, “at this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

A source told Radar that Evans does not plan on leaving Eason. “Jenelle is standing by David. Despite what happened, she has no plans to leave him,” the source said.

The couple will reportedly return to court on June 4 to learn the steps they will need to take in order to regain custody of the kids. Jace (Evans’ son with ex Andrew Lewis) and Ensley (Evans’ daughter with Eason) are being cared for by Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans. Evans’ son Kaiser is being cared for by father Nathan Griffith’s mother.

Barbara Evans told E! News that “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first.”

Photo credit: Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty