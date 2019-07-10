Jenelle Evans Shares Footage of Son Kaiser’s Special Preschool Graduation After Regaining Custody

Jenelle Evans is celebrating a major milestone in son Kaiser’s life soon after regaining custody of the 4-year-old and his 2-year-old sister, Ensley. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a video compilation consisting of footage from his preschool graduation ceremony, revealing the school agreed to throw him a special graduation after missing the first.

“You did it Bubba! I couldn’t be more proud of you,” she wrote alongside the post, featuring shots of her son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. “Now it’s time for the Big Boy School! Extremely grateful Kaiser’s school did their own ceremony for him, since he missed his. #Blessed #Bittersweet.”

Evans and husband David Eason just regained custody of their children, as well as partial custody of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa and Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace, after they were removed from their care over concerns for their physical safety.

The Child Protective Services investigation was prompted by Eason admitting to shooting and killing the family’s pet dog after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. After a contentious battle in court, the former couple had all children removed from their care, only to have their custody reinstated last week.

“Court is completely done with,” Evans wrote in response to a questioning fan on Instagram Stories Monday. “The CPS case is dismissed. Everything they had as evidence was basically all hearsay.”

Evans also admitted it was a difficult decision for her to remain with Eason after he killed their dog.

“Honestly yes,” Evans wrote in response to another follower. “We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

