Jenelle Evans Reveals New Video of Children With Animals Amid Custody Fight

Jenelle Evans seems to be reliving fond family memories with a new YouTube video amid her ongoing custody battle.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Wednesday to share a sneak peek of a new video from her Homesteading video series, in which she showcases life at their North Carolina property and the animals and farm life she, husband David Eason and her kids used to work before they were taken out of the home following a Child Protective Services investigation.

In the short sneak peek, Evans previewed a new video dedicated to the pigs and piglets residing at the property, showing Eason and some of the children helping to care for the new animals.

“Once again, another #homesteading video! [farmer emoji and hearts]” she wrote on the caption. “This time it’s all about getting Yorkshire Pigs/Piglets! The kids had lots of fun with this experience as well. Before getting them I want to point out to do lots of research on breeds, how they live, and what they eat/do not eat! This is only a sneak peek! For the FULL VIDEO go to YouTube.com/JenelleEason [pig emojis].”

The video, like photos she shared of Eason and her 2-year-old daughter Ensley, had comments disabled preventing fans from giving feedback. Comments on the YouTube video were also disabled.

The new video comes as Evans and Eason reportedly continue to work on getting back custody of their children after a CPS investigation resulted in Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa being taken from the North Carolina property. The investigation was prompted by Eason brutally killing Evans’ pet dog, Nugget, in April after it allegedly “snapped” at their 2-year-old girl.

Evans’ mother, Barbara, currently has custody of Ensley. She has also cared for her older son, Jace, for years. Kaiser is in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith, and Maryssa, who David Eason had in a previous relationship, is reportedly being cared for by her maternal grandmother.

Eason and Evans did not get to reunite with either Ensley or Maryssa for Father’s Day, as a source revealed to Radar Online that the couples only allowed to see the children once a week, and the visit day did not fall on the special holiday.

Their most recent visit reportedly happened last Monday and “went fine,” coming a few weeks after reports claimed 11-year-old Maryssa had refused to see her father at an earlier visit.

The brutal killing also led to Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2 at the end of the latest season.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement at the end of April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”