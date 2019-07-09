Jenelle Evans Reveals How She Plans to Make Money Without ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans may have regained custody of her children, but she didn’t come out of the fight without a few battle scars. After the shooting death of her dog Nugget at the hands of husband David Eason, Evans was given the boot from Teen Mom 2, leaving many wondering how exactly she intends to make an income.

In May, MTV had officially announced that after ending its relationship with Eason the year prior, they were also cutting ties with Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network announced. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Speaking during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Monday night, the former Teen Mom 2 star revealed that the reality show was just one source of income, and that she has many things up her sleeve to help support her family.

“Makeup kit launch, possibly another book, and other opportunities that I can’t mention at the moment,” she revealed when a curious fan inquired about her “next move financially.”

In fact, Evan’s seems to have nothing to sweat when it comes to bringing in money. Sources close to the former reality TV personality recently told TMZ that her cosmetics line, JE Cosmetics, is booming.

Evans had first launched the line in 2017, though she had quietly closed the business towards the end of 2018. However, in April of this year, Evans filed documents to revive her trademark application for the beauty line.

Although the filing had come just a month before Evans and her family was thrust into a less than desirable spotlight, sources allege that she is still seen as “marketable in a business capacity,” so much so that her cosmetics line “has been movin’ and shakin’.”

It is reported that Evans has been speaking to “several different cosmetic suppliers for over a year to relaunch and rebrand the line” and is set to launch a new line on Sept. 7. The sources also claim that the line has already inked with various vendors and suppliers” and that it continues to draw interest “from big wigs in the beauty game.”

In fact, alongside the Sept. 7 rollout, the line is expected to do a joint collaboration and release with a “major fashion company.”