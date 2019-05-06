Jenelle Evans Returns Home After Husband David Eason Kills Her Dog

Jenelle Evans has returned home after husband David Eason shot and killed her dog less than a week ago. The Teen Mom 2 star made the reveal on Instagram on Sunday.

The MTV personality posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself collecting eggs from her chicken coup. Evans, 27, revealed that she found “7 eggs” in the coup.

She later posted a picture of a Keurig coffeemaker filling a mug, adding the caption, “orders four gallons of coffee.” Sources close to the mother-of-three confirmed to Us Weekly that she returned to the North Carolina farm she and Eason share.

Evans fled the home days ago with daughter Ensley, 2, and 4-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Her temporary exit came after Eason shot and killed her French bulldog Nugget. Eason admitted to killing the animal in an Instagram post that was deleted along with his account.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote on the platform, according to Us. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The 30-year-old shot the dog about 2 acres behind the home after it “snapped at” Ensley, Evans told Us Weekly in an interview. She said the children didn’t witness the shooting. Evans told the outlet she was considering divorce, but noted that nothing had been decided at that time.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said at the time.

Since then, TMZ reported that Eason decided to seek anger management. Sources close to him said he was going in hopes of saving his marriage, and to avoid a temper flare up from turning into something more. Eason has not addressed these reports at this time.

He and Evans are reportedly being investigated by Child Protective Services in relation to the incident. The Columbus County Department of Social Services received a complaint that the children could be in danger, according to The Blast.

The complaint came from someone who alleged they were an advocate against child abuse and exploitation who feared Ensley could develop PTSD, depression, or other mental health illnesses after witnessing the shooting.