Jenelle Evans Reportedly Wants ‘Teen Mom 2’ Job Back Amid David Eason Split

After Jenelle Evans announced she had “filed papers” to end her marriage to David Eason Thursday, the fired Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly campaigning for her job back with MTV. A source close to the reality personality told TMZ after the split news broke that Evans is trying to set up meetings with the network after it dumped her and Eason in May after he admitted to shooting and killing their pet dog.

The source explained Evans wasn’t “financially prepared” for the sudden firing and that her JE Cosmetics line, which debuted amid scandal, didn’t fill the void as she had hoped. Now, the insider added, Evans is planning to draw on the strong ratings she brought to Teen Mom 2 while talking with network execs, especially after all the drama surrounding the dog’s killing raised her profile.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Despite Evans sticking by her husband’s side after he admitted to killing their dog, even through the resulting Child Protective Services and police investigation that resulted in the temporary loss of their children, the split has been “a long time coming,” a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly after the split news broke.

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source admitted. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

