Jenelle Evans Receives Messages From ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell, Briana DeJesus Following Dog’s Death

Jenelle Evans’ reality television co-stars are speaking out after the latest controversy surrounding her husband, David Eason.

Teen Mom 2 stars Catelynn Lowell and Briana DeJesus appeared to show support during Evans’ difficult time, adding comments to her recent Instagram post mourning her french bulldog, Nugget, who Eason reportedly shot and killed after it allegedly bit his daughter, Ensley.

“I am so sorry…” Lowell wrote on Jenelle’s post shortly after news broke.

Briana DeJesus kept things brief, leaving a crying face emoji on the comments section of the post.

Evans and Eason made headlines late Tuesday after reports surfaced that the former reality star had shot and killed his wife’s dog at their North Carolina home. The incident left Evans reportedly heartbroken, with sources saying the latest controversy has led her to consider separating from her husband.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to the home around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check, The Blast writes, but were unable to make contact with anyone at the home.

Officials followed up Wednesday morning and found Eason, with a police officer confirming that the occupants of the home were “O.K.” Eason later took to social media himself to confirm he had killed the dog, justifying his actions by saying he was protecting his family.

Evans later opened up about the situation in a statement to Us Weekly, saying she is not currently speaking with her husband.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the Evans admitted. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she added. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

Evans posted a touching tribute to her gunned down pet on Instagram, which prompted the response from her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, writing: “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.