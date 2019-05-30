Jenelle Evans Posts First Photo Since Losing Custody of Children, Then Deletes It

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Thursday for the first time since a judge denied her and husband David Eason temporary custody of their children this week. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo with her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa.

She quickly deleted the photo, but it remained on her Instagram Story, along with a link to an article giving her official statement about the custody ruling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked,” Evans told The Hollywood Gossip. “I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

“I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united,” she added.

In addition to Ensley and Maryssa, Evans and Eason’s blended family also consists of Evans and ex Andrew Lewis’ 9-year-old son, Jace, as well as Evans and ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith’s 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

Jace and Ensley are currently staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, while Kaiser is being cared for by father Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris. Maryssa is reportedly being cared for by Eason’s mother.

Evans and Eason had been the subject of Child Protective Services investigations before, but their ongoing troubles with custody began when Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s dog after the French bulldog allegedly nipped at Ensley.

The incident drew the attention of law enforcement and also meant the end of the couple’s employment with Teen Mom 2.

In a statement to Us Weekly, earlier this month, the network said, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans’ latest Instagram post was shared on May 21, with a statement that “no stories should be ‘confirmed by Jenelle.’” Before that, she shared a photo of Kaiser in his Pre-K graduation cap and gown. The mom of three has turned off commenting on all her Instagram posts.