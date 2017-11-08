Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Photos From Family’s New York City Vacation
In less than a month, MTV reality star, Jenelle Evans will be walking down the aisle with fiancé, David Eason. But before the two tie the knot on Sept. 23, they are having a blast in New York City and making it a family affair.
On Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a gallery of images to her social media of her blended family reveling in the fun and excitement of a vibrant city like New York's Big Apple.
While some of the trip also focused around Evans nailing those last minute pre-nuptial preparations, she and Eason made it an enjoyable family outing by taking their children out on the town and indulging in some traditional NYC activities.
With all their kids in tow, including Eason's daughter, Maryssa as the couple's honorary flower girl and Evans' son, Jace, the family of four have been spending a lot of time together since the 25-year-old former "teen" mom received a more favorable custody schedule with her mother, Barbara this past summer.
And from the looks of Evans' images, they are all enjoying what remains of their summer.
Just a few days after announcing her wedding date on social media, Evans found her perfect wedding dress. Documenting her shopping quest for a wedding dress via Instagram, the MTV star stopped by RK Bridal in New York City this past July and found "THE" dress.
On Sunday, she shared an image to Instagram of her holding the dress in a garment bag, writing, "Picked up my wedding dress today!" followed by the hashtags, "bridal" and "love."
While she picked up her dress, Evans' fiancé, Eason helped her son, Jace get fitted for his outfit at the wedding. The doting mother shared an image to her Instagram with the caption, "While I picked up my dress, David was helping Jace get fitted," alongside the hashtag, "stud."
Evans' son, Jace has been at the center of a bitter custody battle between her and mother, Barbara, who reports state will not be attending the wedding. Even though they came to an agreement over custody back this past spring where Evans will have more visitation with her son, Barbara still refused to hand over custody to Jenelle.
In addition to finding the perfect outfit for her son at the bridal boutique, Evans and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Maryssa also got their shopping on as Eason's daughter is their flower girl for the big day. Evans also revealed that they picked up a sweet dress for their daughter, Ensley — her first child with Eason.
When Evans is not checking off her long list of last minute wedding tasks for the big day, the Evans-Eason gang stopped by Central Park and snapped a shot in front of Cherry Hill Fountain — seen most famously in the opening credits of Friends.
Not only did they also sightsee around the Big Apple, but they also took on some classic tourist activities, including a nighttime rickshaw tour.
The family also took in some other fun sights in and around the city, including a visit to FAO Schwarz where the kids reveled in fun activities, with Maryssa posing in front of a Captain America statue; and another that found Jace and Maryssa in front of a cylinder aquarium.
Evans added one of the last images of their trip to her Instagram with a photograph of her and Jace in Central Park, calling their weekend visit "amazing," adding the hashtag, "memories for life."
With the couple's wedding in just a few short weeks, it seems they caught some much-needed rest and relaxation before the big day.
Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV. Check your local listings.prev