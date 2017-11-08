Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Photos From Family’s New York City Vacation

In less than a month, MTV reality star, Jenelle Evans will be walking down the aisle with fiancé, David Eason. But before the two tie the knot on Sept. 23, they are having a blast in New York City and making it a family affair.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a gallery of images to her social media of her blended family reveling in the fun and excitement of a vibrant city like New York's Big Apple.

While some of the trip also focused around Evans nailing those last minute pre-nuptial preparations, she and Eason made it an enjoyable family outing by taking their children out on the town and indulging in some traditional NYC activities.

With all their kids in tow, including Eason's daughter, Maryssa as the couple's honorary flower girl and Evans' son, Jace, the family of four have been spending a lot of time together since the 25-year-old former "teen" mom received a more favorable custody schedule with her mother, Barbara this past summer.

And from the looks of Evans' images, they are all enjoying what remains of their summer.