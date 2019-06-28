New Jenelle Evans Photo Reveals the ‘Real Story Behind the Baby Pictures’

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has posted a new photo that reveals the “real story behind the baby pictures.” The pictures being referred to are ultrasound photos that Evans shared recently. The images set off a wave a of rumors, with some implying that Evans couple possibly be pregnant.

In the new post, Evans directs fans to a link in her bio that leads to Teen Mom Talk Now, a popular news site dedicated to reporting on the various Teen Mom franchise cast members.

The outlet explains that when Evans posted the ultrasound post, she was also redirecting followers to a separate link, which led to a story about celebrity baby announcements.

The site also quoted one fan as clarifying, “This looks like an anatomy scan (usually done at 20 weeks). So unless Jenelle isn’t really showing that much I’m guessing it’s not hers.”

It also goes in to emphasize, “Jenelle is not pregnant again!“

The controversial ultrasound post comes as Evans and her husband David Eason are engaged in a custody battle with the state, after their children were taken from their home by CPS due to concerns over their safety.

Eason previously admitted to killing Evans’ dog Nugget, claiming that it attacked their daughter Ensley. This seems to be what prompted authorities to take action and removed the children from what they saw as a potentially dangerous environment.

“I dont (sic) give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont (sic) put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Around the middle of May, CPS began removing the couples’ children, all of whom are currently in the care of family members.

Evans and Eason have been to court on multiple occasions to try and get their children back, but so far the court has not regranted them custody.