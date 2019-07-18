Jenelle Evans Reveals New Photo, Launches Twitch Channel Because She Loves ‘Playing Video Games So Much’

Jenelle Evans is expanding her social media presence to another platform: Twitch. The Teen Mom 2 alum announced that because she “loves playing video games so much” she would create a channel on the popular live-streaming video platform.

The 27-year-old mom of three encouraged her Instagram followers to follow her on Twitch, adding that she’ll “be going LIVE while playing whenever I can.”

Evans, who was fired by MTV earlier this year after her husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing their French bulldog for biting their 2-year-old daughter, is reportedly “going to focus on the positive” of having her kids back, a source told Us Weekly. Evans and Eason’s daughter, Ensley, as well as Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, were temporarily removed from their custody in May. In early July, they were reinstated under their care.

“They are going to focus on the positive and don’t want the negative in her life with her kids back,” the source said this week. “[Evans is] trying to do the best she can to get her life together.”

The quote came after Evans slammed E! News host Morgan Stewart, who joked on the network’s Nightly Pop on Sunday that Evans and Eason were “psychos,” adding that she wanted “to shoot both of them for even alleging” that Eason’s dog-killing may have been a publicity stunt. Police had previously said that Evans told them the dog killing was a made-up stunt for publicity — but Evans later denied ever saying that.

She slammed Stewart on Twitter for her comments. “Wowwww… [E! News] just had their host claim she wants to shoot me and my husband.” In a since-deleted tweet, Evans said the outlet “should talk to my mom and see what the truth is. She thinks the cops are wrong as well. She knows what was said on stand and no one said it was EVER a PR stunt.”

“And [E! News] .. I have my kids back,” she added. “I would appreciate it if you stop reporting it as if I don’t.”

Evans slammed police accusations that she lied about the dog and insisted that she is a good mother after all. “The reports you’re reading are not true,” she wrote. “I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything. I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low. Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse.”

“None of you can stand the fact my family is back together,” she doubled down. “I’m a damn good mom, regardless of anyone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone bring you down!”

The Us Weekly source said that Evans “got two new dogs. Morgan saying she wants to kill Jenelle and David is very disrespectful. This should be it for now.”