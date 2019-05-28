Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Reacts to ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Losing Custody of Her Children

Barbara Evans is weighing in after news broke Tuesday that her daughter, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, and husband David Eason had lost custody of their children.

Confirming to E! News that she had custody of Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace (whose father is ex Andrew Lewis) and 2-year-old daughter Ensley (whose father is Eason), the MTV grandmother said. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first.”

Also removed from the couple’s custody is Jenelle’s 4-year-old son Kaiser, who is staying with father Nathan Griffith’s mom Doris for the time being, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, who is staying with a close family member.

The Ashley was first to report the custody ruling handed down by a North Carolina judge, with a source telling the outlet, “They judge deemed Jenelle and David not credible. He also told Jenelle that she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.”

“She was devastated and shocked,” the source added of Evans’ reaction to the ruling. “She was very confident that the judge would give them back the kids.”

The former Teen Mom 2 couple is reportedly returning to court Tuesday to learn what steps would need to be taken legally in order to regain custody of their children, but The Ashley‘s source revealed that even Evans leaving Eason wouldn’t be enough for the judge, saying, “At this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

While the former MTV couple had been the subject of a number of child protective services investigations before, Eason’s admission of killing the family’s French bulldog last month triggered a case that led to their current legal problems. MTV also issued a statement amid the backlash that the network would no longer be filming with Evans or Eason.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Photo credit: KeithJMA/Star Max/GC Images