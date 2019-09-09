Jenelle Evans Links up With ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson at NYFW

Jenelle Evans may no longer be on Teen Mom 2, but she’s keeping close contact with her fellow reality TV personalities, meeting up with 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson while at New York Fashion Week Monday. The former MTV star has been sharing all the highlights of her time in New York with husband David Eason, but brought in the TLC star for some girl time and a selfie she shared to Instagram.

“Look who I ran into earlier,” she captioned the picture of herself looking all glammed up and Martson sporting a fresh face and big smile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Martson commented of her look, “Haha a girl needs makeup,” prompting Evans to reassure her, “You look FINE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 9, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Commenters were quick to boost Martson’s self-esteem as well, with one writing, “Nope, you got that natural beauty!”

Another added, “You’re ridiculously beautiful without it!!! You don’t need it!”

Evans made sure to encourage the positive comments, telling the impromptu cheerleaders, “Tell her ladies!!”

Having fans build up the 90 Day Fiancé star in the comments must have been a nice change of pace for Evans, who on her other NYFW photo with Eason was accused of playing up pregnancy rumors by choosing not to wear shapewear under a form-fitting dress after previously sharing clickbait on Instagram implying she was expecting another child.

“You went to NYFW and couldn’t even throw on some shape wear? I think she likes the pregnancy rumors…. to stay relevant,” one person wrote.

Despite the speculation and drama, Evans denied being pregnant on Instagram earlier this month, writing on an Instagram photo of herself, “Not pregnant, just fat.” Eason even pointed out in the comments that after undergoing a tubal ligation and having an ovary removed in April, it’s unlikely his wife would be able to get pregnant anyways.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” Evans told Us Weekly soon after the surgery. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she added. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images