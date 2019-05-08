Jenelle Evans Issues Official Statement on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing: ‘I Saw It Coming’

Jenelle Evans is speaking out officially for the first time after MTV announced Tuesday she had been fired from Teen Mom 2.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the former Teen Mom said of being let go, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Tuesday, the network finally addressed Evans’ status on the show after fans called for a boycott following her husband David Eason‘s admission he had shot and killed their dog the previous week.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

After news broke that Eason had shot and killed French Bulldog puppy Nugget, Eason took to Instagram to defend his actions, claiming that the dog had nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Before returning home to their North Carolina house, Evans reacted to her dog’s death on Instagram, writing, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

According to The Blast, the incident is under investigation by local law enforcement, Animal Services and Child Protective Services.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

