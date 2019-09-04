Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Says ‘Happy Wife Happy Life’ After Losing Custody of Son Kaden

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been making headlines the last few months after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. After a bumpy road, Eason took to Instagram to show that he and his wife — and their daughter Ensley — are happy.

I love my girls! Happy wife happy life!

Despite the public rage that poured out following the slew of incidents, fans showed their love and support in the comment section.

“Yep that’s for sure!! U have a beautiful wife and daughters. Wish nothing but happiness for u all [blue and red heart emoji],” one person wrote.

Another user wrote, “Happy spouse happy house. Goes both ways.”

Meanwhile, another follower commented on the photo being a cute snap of both Evans and her daughter.

Evans recently clarified to fans that she is not pregnant despite the rumors that she potentially was rocking a baby bump. Over the weekend, she and Eason attended a wedding where the couple posed for a photo, and in the photo, fans thought they spied a new baby on the way. Instead, Evans turned those speculations down.

“Not pregnant, just fat,” she said.

However, fans got so excited for the former Teen Mom 2 star that they started picking out baby names for her.

As for Eason, he reportedly lost custody of his son Kaden who he shares with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham. A judge in North Carolina granted sole legal and physical custody of the boy to Leedham. He saw his son every other weekend starting in January 2018, but things changed in July of the same year with Kaden allegedly “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitations.” The child “would cry uncontrollably,” “beg not to visit” his father and become “evasive when questioned about why he did not want to go.”

The father’s visitation rights were suspended back in November 2018 after a 911 call was reported claiming that he was physically assaulting Leedham while the children were in the house.

“Since the entry of the Februrary 6, 2018, custody order there has been a substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child,” a document read according to Radar Online. “It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff shall have sole legal and physical custody of the parties’ minor child.”

This follows the drama between Eason and Evans after he shot and killed her dog.