Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly ‘Storms out’ of Visitation After Daughter Refuses to See Him

Jenelle Evans’s husband David Eason apparently received the cold shoulder from his daughter Maryssa, and he is not happy about.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that the couple had a supervised visitation session set up at a designated center. While the couple’s shared children (4-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley) and Jenelle’s son from a previous relationship (9-year-old Jace) met with the Teen Mom 2 alums, 11-year-old Maryssa refused to see her father.

As one would imagine, this set off Eason, who allegedly “stormed out” of the building.

“Jenelle and David had a supervised visit at the visitation center with all four kids today,” The Ashley’s source said. “Jace and Ensley were there, as was Kaiser. Maryssa came but refused to see David so he left.”

An Us Weekly source added, “Maryssa didn’t want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting center.”

This was allegedly the straw that broke the camel’s back when it came to Eason’s relationship with Maryssa. The Ashley’s source says that he is no longer trying to regain custody of her and intends to gather her belongings and take them to her grandmother, who currently has custody of the pre-teen.

“He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” the source said.

The couple have also allegedly decided to not seek custody of Jace, who is staying with Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans, at this time. This sets up a legal battle for only the pair’s shared children, Kaiser and Ensley.

“They are now only fighting to win back custody of Ensley and Kaiser,” the source said.

The custody issue began when Eason violently killed the family’s dog after it nipped Ensley’s face, as he explained in a Instagram post. The action was widely condemned online, with many saying Eason’s actions were overblown, based on footage of the incident.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” Eason wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

That debacle snowballed into the couple losing custody of all four children, who they either had full or partial custody of at the the time.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back,” Jenelle told The Hollywood Gossip after custody was denied. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

She added, “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Jenelle and Eason have not commented on the visitation report as of press time.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @easondavid88