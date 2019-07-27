Jenelle Evans Fuels Rumors ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Are Dating With Latest Post

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans kept rumors that her former co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are dating alive by sharing a link to a Teen Mom fan site’s post that suggests the friends’ vacation together this past spring means they are in a relationship. MTV personalities, Messer and Lowry went on vacation together to Costa Rica in late April and early May, with the fan site alleging the friends admitted they cheated on their significant others.

On Saturday, Evans posted a link to an article on Teen Mom Talk Now titled “Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry Admit to Cheating Together.” The post included a photo Messer and Lowry took back in April. Messer shared the photo on her Instagram page April 29, adding the caption, “My chick is bad, badder than yours.”

Although Messer and Lowry shrugged off rumors that their photos together somehow proved they were more than just friends, the Teen Mom site suggests Lowry’s recent appearance on Messer’s Life Reboot could rekindle those rumors. The site also alleges that Lowry and Messer admitted to struggling with saying no to people.

However, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup notes that this actually came up during a Q&A segment in which Lowry described how hard it was to say no to people in their lives who might ask for money and loans.

“I would cut my own throat to hand money over to other people,” Messer said.

“I’m still doing that… Friends ask me for $850, $1,000, $17,000,” Lowry added.

After Messer and Lowry vacationed in Costa Rica with photos of the two sparking dating rumors, the pair laughed it off. According to Life & Style, Messer jokingly captioned one photo, “So what if we’re dating?”

Earlier this month, Messer and her children joined Lowry and her children in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Evans has been ramping up her criticism of her former Teen Mom co-stars since MTV fired her in May after she temporarily lost custody of her children because husband David Eason allegedly shot their dog Nugget. She has frequently shared articles from various outlets that are critical of Lowry and Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood.

After fans responded to these posts by reminding her of her own controversies, Evans tweeted: “Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people.”

Evans’ own drama began in early May after Eason appeared to admit on Instagram that he shot and killed their dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason and Evans temporarily lost custody of their children, and MTV said it would no longer film Evans. Earlier this month, the previous custody agreements for their children were reinstated, but it does not seem likely that MTV will bring Evans back.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different,” Teen Mom 2 star DeJesus, a close friend of Evans’, told InTouch Weekly. “Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Leah Messer