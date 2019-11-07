Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Reportedly Relieved Son Kaiser No Longer Living With David Eason

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Kaiser, is reportedly glad that his son is no longer under the same roof as Evans’ estranged husband David Eason. Sources close to Griffith told TMZ that he is “relieved” the former Teen Mom 2 star is leaving Eason.

The source said that Griffith is happy if Evans is happy, especially “if that takes no longer being under the same roof as David.” He was reportedly “constantly worried” about Kaiser’s safety living with Eason. Earlier this year, he attempted to get primary custody from Evans, although she ultimately retained it.

As previously reported, Evans, 27, filed a temporary restraining order against Evans, 31, on behalf of herself, her 10-year-old son Jace, Kaiser, and her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Court documents revealed that the Teen Mom 2 alum accused her ex of physical and verbal abuse, logging 11 alleged incidents and claiming that his threats have “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote. Among the examples of the abuse, Evans listed Eason destroying her property and killing her dog, Nugget, which previously admitted to doing on Instagram. The incident led the couple to temporarily lose custody of her kids back in April, also leading to her firing from Teen Mom 2.

She cited an alleged incident from February 2019 in which Eason reportedly told her, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.”

She also cited an incident where Eason allegedly locked Kaiser in a running vehicle. “While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Evans alleged.

She also alleged that Eason accused her of cheating and sending her a photo of an unidentified man. “This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head,” Eason reportedly said. “My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

“Given his actions,” Evans wrote in the documents, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

The temporary restraining order awarded temporary custody to Evans and ordered Eason to have no contact with his estranged wife or her children. He was also ordered not to post on social media about Evans, although he shared a photo removing his wedding ring on Wednesday.

Evans announced on social media a week ago that she “filed paperwork” to end her marriage to Eason, who she married in 2017.