Jenelle Evans’ Ex, David Eason, Claims He’s ‘Much Happier’ Since ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Left Him

David Eason is over estranged wife Jenelle Evans and moving on less than a month after the former Teen Mom 2 star announced she had picked up her kids and left her marriage behind. Despite his shady social media posts towards his ex over the past few weeks, in which he called Evans “loose” and “stupid,” Eason insisted on Facebook Tuesday that he is “so very much happier,” since Evans’ departure.

“Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard,” he wrote. “Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is [11-year-old daughter Maryssa]! Finally peaceful!”

Many of Eason’s followers weren’t buying the happy face he was putting on, with one writing, “If it didn’t bother you any at all, you wouldn’t be human. Y’all had a relationship and a family. It seemed toxic, but I wasn’t there so I can’t say here nor there. But all that matters is that the kids are happy and safe.”

The former pipe welder responded, “It bothered me … but I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

Another told the former MTV star that they hoped he would have reconciliation with his family with Evans out of the picture, but Eason was quick to shut them down.

“Now maybe you can have a relationship with your family again your mom and sister and get your life together,” the user wrote. “This relationship was toxic from the beginning I’m happy your happy as I’m sure janelle (sic) is as well.”

Eason wrote back, “I don’t talk to some of my family because of their own actions not mine or anyone else’s.”

The former Teen Mom 2 couple had some serious drama throughout their two years of marriage, including numerous domestic abuse and child abuse allegations against Eason that prompted a number of Child Protective Services investigations, none of which resulted in charges. The couple did have their children temporarily removed from the home earlier this year after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet French bulldog, but had normal custody restored without any charges being filed.

On Oct. 31, Evans took to Instagram to announce the end of her marriage: “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she continued. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images