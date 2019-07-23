Jenelle Evans Defends Herself for ‘Stating Facts’ After Coming After Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans says she just “stating facts” after taking a jab at fellow TM2 personality, Kailyn Lowry.

Evans took to Twitter to defend herself, but some fans didn’t seem amused.

Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people 🧐 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 22, 2019

One fan responded with a series of Evans’ mug shots, while others judged her parenting skills after the recent scandal involving her husband David Eason.

All of this started when Evans took to her Instagram stories adding a link to an article calling out Lowry for a “deadly” parenting decision.

The video that had fans in an uproar showed Chris Lopez — the father of Lowry’s child — and their son in a bathtub being told not to mess with the faucet.

“Stop, you gonna burn yourself! You just touched the hot water,” Lopez said during the clip. “No, you not getting out, you just got in wash yo’ a—. No no no, get back in there, wash yo’ a—.”

It was his tone and direction that had watchers concerned.

“The way he treats his son is disgusting. The way he speaks to his son is disgusting. The way he treats kail is disgusting. The way he speaks to kail is disgusting,” one viewer wrote.

“I used to kind of like kail because I thought she was a good mother,” someone else added. “She hasn’t been as good of a mother to her children since she met his POS, and I no longer have any respect or affinity for her.”

Lowry isn’t the only former co-star she’s highlighted on social media during rough times. She did the same thing with Leah Messer when she went through an ordeal involving her kids.

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken and given back just like me,” she wrote on Twitter.

Now, Teem Mom OG star Amber Portwood is battling issues involving her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her children. Evans has taken to social media to air that as well.

Evans has been treading through muddy water herself after Eason shot and killed her French Bulldog, Nugget. Since then, she’s been fired by MTV and had her children taken away and given back after friends, family and fans questioned the stability of not only both Eason and Evans as parents, but their home as a whole.

Now, the former reality star seems to be showing fans she’s not the only one dealing with domestic issues.