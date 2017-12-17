Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Defends Herself After Ex Leaks Disturbing Texts

Jenelle Evans is defending herself after ex Nathan Griffith leaked a number of troubling text messages about their son Saturday.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the father of the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s 3-year-old son Kaiser said he was unable to get in contact with Evans over a health care issue concerning their son. He also accused her new husband David Eason of using obscene and homophobic language against him.

While fans were understandably concerned, Evans is telling them to mind their own business.

“If I explained stuff from this month about things in detail, I could write a whole other book!” she tweeted Sunday. “Sorry I tweet here and there with bits and pieces of info. but I want to remain as private as I can with my business from now on. Not coming on here to explain a damn thing.”

Fans were quick to criticize the mother of three for denying she lives for the drama, despite her recent legal attacks on her MTV castmates through cease and desist letters.

Others put the blame on Griffith for blasting their private on business on Twitter. In the deleted tweet, Griffith defended himself for this move, saying Evans had “likely blocked” his number.

