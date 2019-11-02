Jenelle Evans’ Ex David Eason Sparks Intense Questioning, Concerns From ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Following Split

Following the announcement of their split after two years together on Oct. 31, Jenelle Evans‘ ex, David Eason is moving on and diving deep into his custom metal and woodworking company, Black River Metal and Wood. But in the days since the news first broke, fans have been wondering what the breakup is really about, with many reportedly thinking it’s all a ploy for Evans to get back her spot on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. With curious minds surfacing at the touch of a finger, many have taken to the comments section of Eason’s latest post shared to his Instagram to inquire.

Posting an image of a forged knife he created on behalf of his company to his Instagram, the former reality star admitted he would be putting all his “stuff online again since everyone keeps asking for it anyway,” but was bombarded with a number of questions and concerns from fans looking for answers about the controversial couple.

“Are you and jenelle really broken up or is it just so she can be filmed because of how sick mtv is?” one fan asked, to which another replied alluding to past alleged domestic violence claims, “Pretty sure MTV isn’t the sick one in this situation….”

“So you had NOTHING but now you’ve kept EVERYTHING that Janelle (sic) provided? You wanted for nothing yet SHE lost everything? D O U C H E B A G !!!!!!!!” added another.

“If she really left him he would be going nuts so it’s definitely fake,” another added.

“Weak man ! It was only time she left u best decision she’s made!” a fan commented.

“Are we ignoring the fact his wife just stated she is divorcing him? Also, when are you getting off her land, you bum?”

On Thursday, Evans revealed to fans she and Eason would be splitting up and that she had “filed papers” to end her marriage. Aware that she would need to “make changes,” the 27-year-old has been hinting for days that trouble was on the horizon between tweets and shutting off comments on several Instagram posts.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans, 27, began. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Neither Eason, nor Evans have since broken their silence about the breakup or MTV allegations.