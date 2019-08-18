Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Could Be Sued Over Blacksmith Business

Teen Mom star, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason might be trying to shy away from the limelight of reality TV following their stint on the MTV series, but according to new reports from The Blast, the couple who are known to stirring controversy and are fresh off a bitter custody battle are now at the center of yet another legal matter — this time over Eason’s blacksmith business.

According to The Blast, Eason has kickstarted his own business involving a wood and metalwork as the outlet puts it “in hopes of mastering the craft and peddling” his items on Etsy. While Eason was initially marketing his business as “Black River Forge,” he seems to have impeded on a copyright with another company in Texas also known by the same name who want nothing to do with the reality TV couple.

Following a posting on social media by Eason to his official Facebook announcing the new endeavor, fans of the Teen Mom alum tactfully informed the Texas blacksmiths that their name was being used and issued a fair warning to the company.

“Just to let you know. A guy named David Eason is using your name. Google him. It is not good for business,” one message read as reported by The Blast.

“I came here to say the same thing. He’s a scary guy and I wouldn’t allow him to associate your brand with his name. He has a reputation I’m sure most have heard about,” added another.

The owner of the Texas owned established thanked fans per the outlet’s observation, noting that they were “not familiar” with Eason but would “look into the matter.”

Days later, Black River Forge issued a statement:

David Eason is not currently, and has never been, a member of our cooperative. He has never had any affiliation with our group in any capacity. Until August 7th, 2019, we had never even heard of him. Any use of our name, graphics, likeness, or identity is done so entirely without our permission. We would prefer to avoid pursuing legal action, but are prepared to do so if necessary.

The statement from comes just weeks after Evans and Eason regained custody of their children following the admission from her husband that he killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Because of the events and police reports, the couple temporarily lost custody of their children.

Eason has not commented on the matter, however his wife Evans has. “David’s company is NOT called Black River Forge. He has his trademarked name already and this is just a simple name for his Instagram Page,” Evans wrote on Twitter.

