Jenelle Evans Claims Mom Barbara Is Trying to Force Her Not to Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans is claiming that her mother, Barbara Evans, is attempting to force her to remain on the show. According to Blasting News, the Teen Mom 2 personality recently told TMZ that her mother is forcing her to remain on the show so that she can stay financially stable for her children.

“My mom is texting me saying, ‘You better do this show. You better do this because you won’t have any money the rest of your life,’” Evans told TMZ. “Everyone is trying to force me into it.”

Evans’ relationship with her mother has always been complicated. In May, the two went to court for custody of Jace, Evans’ eight-year-old son. She had previously signed over her custody rights to her mother but had been hoping to regain custody of him. Her unstable home life with her two other children, three-year-old Kaiser and eight-month-old Ensely, prompted the judge to award full custody of Jace to Barbara.

Evans’ statement comes on the back of threats she made just weeks ago to leave the show. Claiming that MTV unfairly edits her story to portray her and her family in a negative light, on October 10th, she took to Instagram to express her concerns.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she stated in the caption of a picture. “I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”