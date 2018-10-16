Jenelle Evans Claims Controlling ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers Made Her a ‘Robot’

Jenelle Evans is slamming Teen Mom 2, saying that her own MTV reality show refuses to film anything in her life she wants to show on television.

Evans had previously called the Teen Mom franchise “boring” on social media, but on Monday took to her Instagram Story to expand upon that designation.

“So you ask whats boring about Teen Mom? What makes me a prop? All filming ideas are coming from my director or my mother. I’m just in the back nodding and hardly speaking like the robot I’ve turned into,” Evans, 26, wrote on Instagram Stories. “Everything I suggest is denied, not including my husband in these ideas.”

“Some examples… THEY are REFUSED [sic] to film Kaiser’s ear surgery,” she explained, referring to the adenoidectomy procedure her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, is currently recovering from. She added that the show wasn’t interested in filming 9-year-old son Jace’s soccer game or her 1-year-old daughter Ensley’s recent check-up.

She also claimed producers were uninterested in filming her recent septoplasty, a nose job procedure to fix a deviated septum, which she revealed Monday on Instagram was a “rough recovery.”

“You know what IS BEING FILMED? Custody bulls— and drama conversations about exes,” Evans added in reference to the ongoing custody battle with Kaiser’s father, ex Nathan Griffith, who, has accused Evans’ husband David Eason of abusing the toddler, as well as her longtime custody disagreement with mom Barbara Evans over the custody of Jace. “Oh how f—ing fantastic. Way to go! And AGAIN this doesn’t have a damn thing to do with my husband…”

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after going on a homophobic rant on social media, and has been prevented from filming with his wife since then.

In June, she defended her husband’s offensive rant on Twitter, writing, “I will stand by my husband and his opinions until the day we die. I’m sorry he offended anyone in the past, but he doesn’t HATE anyone. Never said that word. We all have opinions and sometimes they can be a—holes, everyone has one. Hanging on every word ever spoke.”

It’s also this that Evans cited in the finale of this most recent season of the reality series as why she wanted to get out of her contract with MTV and leave the show behind.

“I’ll go do my own thing,” she told a producer, before alleging she had deals in the works with Netflix and Amazon that both streaming services denied.

Photo Credit: MTV