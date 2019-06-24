Jenelle Evans Celebrates Husband David Eason’s Birthday Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason kept it simple while celebrating the controversial reality personality’s 31st birthday over the weekend.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, took to her Instagram Stories Monday to show off what looked like a major spread of his appeared to be a crawfish boil, writing alongside the tantalizing photos, “Yesterday was Davids bday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably absent from the photos were the couple’s four children, including Evans’ sons from previous relationships, 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. After Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog after the pup allegedly nipped at Ensley, the children were removed from their home by child protective services, and the two were denied temporary custody by a North Carolina judge.

“I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” Eason wrote on Instagram in May, defending his actions. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Currently, Evans’ mother Barbara is caring for Jace, Ensley and Kaiser, having been granted primary custody of Jace early on in his life.

After news broke that the two would not be granted the return of their children anytime soon, Evans told The Hollywood Gossip that she and her husband would be going through the process together.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Amid the custody drama, MTV announced it would no longer be featuring Evans on Teen Mom 2, saying in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Photo credit: Getty