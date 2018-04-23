‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Sparks Breakup Rumors With New Property Purchase in Midst of Backlash

While many Teen Mom 2 fans are disheartened by Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s marriage, especially after Eason was fired by MTV after making a string of homophobic comments on social media, some are wondering if the mom is taking steps to split with her husband after less than a year of marriage.

Radar Online reports that Evans bought new property last month near their Bolton, North Carolina home — but fans of the MTV reality show hoping to see her leave Eason in the dust will be disappointed, as the Special Warranty Deed lists Eason as a “grantor” on the deed.

Plus, Evans has taken to defending her husband from yet another social media controversy that happened last week when Eason criticized fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Leah Messer’s parenting.

According to The Ashley, Eason left a couple parent-shaming comments on Messer’s photo of her daughter Aleeah wearing makeup at a cheer competition.

“I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup on her face,” David wrote in the comment section of Leah’s photo.

When one of Leah’s followers called Eason out for criticizing another dad, Messer’s ex Corey Simms, David implied that disregarded what Corey would want.

“No, she just probably didn’t ask him if it was OK first,” David wrote. “I doubt he would allow that.”

Evans took to Instagram Live Friday to defend Eason, slamming haters who allegedly sent threats his way after the debacle.

“He commented on some cheerleading makeup and you guys are sending him death threats,” Evans said. “Do you understand how wrong that is?”

The reality star then took shots at Messer for criticizing Eason.

“He doesn’t hate Leah, but when you go on someone’s podcast talking pure s—, and go on Snapchat talking pure s—, people don’t forget that Leah,” she said. “So David just decided to comment on it. No, he didn’t have to go on her Instagram and comment on it but, you know what, he did, so what you gonna do about it?”

Eason has been shrouded in controversy throughout his time on Teen Mom 2. The outrage against the couple began when Eason posted a photo of Evans shooting an AR-15 just hours after the same type of weapon was used to kill 17 people in a Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

A fan then criticized Eason on Twitter, to which he replied with a rant that was offensive to the LGBTQ community.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent?” Eason wrote. “Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

He followed up with a number of other statements against the LGBT community before both he and Evans temporarily deactivated their entire Twitter accounts.

Evans and Eason were married in September 2017 and share Ensley, 14 months, together. She is also mother to sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, from separate previous relationships.

Evans downplayed recent pregnancy rumors earlier this month, showing off her “thick” body in a tiny rainbow bikini on Instagram.

Showing off her curves and toned tummy while floating atop a pineapple raft in the pool, Evans captioned her photos, “they will say ‘she’s pregnant.’” She accompanied the captioned with the hashtag string, “thick,” “summer,” “good vibes,” “bikini” and “rumors.”

Evans is the subject of pregnancy rumors pretty regularly, with fans of the MTV series projecting she might be expecting at the slightest hint of a baby bump under her clothes. So the 26-year-old has gotten pretty good at shutting down speculation.