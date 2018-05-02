Jenelle Evans Reportedly Sabotages ‘Teen Mom 2’ Filming by Bringing Fired Husband to Set

Is Jenelle Evans trying to sabotage Teen Mom 2 filming? The reality TV fixture reportedly brought her husband David Eason onto the set of the MTV show just months after he was fired by the network.

A show insider told Radar Online that she “showed up with David in the car, which is not allowed. The security guard told everyone to stay back because they were afraid he might have a gun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MTV fired Eason in February following his homophobic rants and controversial social media posts involving guns after the Parkland school shooting, which left 17 people dead in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

“Jenelle knows there can’t be any filming when David is around. But she ignored that completely and brought David anyway. So, the security guard stood there, and the producers told Jenelle that they weren’t going to film with her. She threw a fit and left.”

The insider said Evans never ended up filming, even though she was supposed to film Sunday with her son Jace.

“Jenelle didn’t film all weekend when she had the kids, but she was supposed to film on Sunday with Jace,” the source said.

The Sunday incident came three days after Evans reportedly “pulled a gun” on a man during a shocking road rage incident with Jace in the car. She called 911 on April 26, telling police that a driver “purposely slammed on the brakes” in front of her, Radar reported Monday. But the 26-year-old didn’t mention that she had a gun with her and pulled it out during a confrontation, according to a police report and audio obtained by Radar.

In the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center CFS report, the fellow driver claimed Evans “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.”

“A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” the report stated about the incident. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out.”

The other driver then claimed she followed him onto his private property.

He “started yelling to bring it on,” at Evans.

An officer said in the report, “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun.”

The man told police he wants her “stopped and charged.”

In a recording obtained by Radar, Evans also gave her version of the incident.

“He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour.”

The MTV personality then said her name was Jenelle Eason and described the rest of what went down without mention of the gun.

After news of the incident hit, Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffin, who is father to Evans’ older son Kaiser, told Radar that he was worried about his son. “We are fearful,” he said, referring to himself and his girlfriend, Ashley Landhardt. “Her erratic behavior is frightening. Who follows someone home and trespasses on someone’s property?”

Meanwhile, Evans’ Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry says Evans should be fired after the road rage incident. A source close to Lowry told Radar that the 26-year-old plans to address the incident on next week’s episode of her podcast.

“All of this Jenelle drama will be a topic on next week’s podcast,” the insider assured reporters. “Kail and Lindsie both feel like Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2 immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car.

“She thinks that this is just so wrong on so many levels, and MTV should be forced to get rid of her!”