Jenelle Evans Is All Smiles in New Photo Addressing ‘Everything That Has Been Going on Lately’

Jenelle Evans is choosing to look at the positive side of all the drama going on amid her and husband David Eason‘s custody battle for their kids.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share her thoughts about “everything that has been going on.”

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love,” she captioned a photo of her smiling while wearing a cross necklace.

“This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his’. My children are the sweetest and the best,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #MommasBabies, #InMyHeart and #AlwaysAndForever.

The post also included a close-up of the cross necklace in its packaging.

Evans’ latest post followed one from Tuesday in which she wrote that she was “calling social services” on her family. The post was promoting an Us Weekly article in which she was quoted as saying she was sorting out an issue with her mother, Barbara Evans, and brother, Colin, with the authorities.

Evans said that she was outraged after she saw a video Colin posted to social media of her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“This video was sent to my phone today of my daughter being in extreme distress and crying for her ‘Mommy,’” Evans said. “I have no clue why this video was posted by my brother.”

Colin was also spotted in photos Evans’ mother shared of Ensley and Jace last week. Evans said she’s not in contact with her brother.

“I do not speak to him and do not want him around any children with the state of mind that Colin is in,” she said, adding that she reported the incident to authorities. “This has already been reported by authorities and taking the correct steps to handle this situation the best we can.”

On Tuesday, Evans was seen arguing with her mother outside the Columbus County Courthouse in North Carolina following her and Eason’s custody hearing. In the argument, Barbara insinuated that Evans was acting affectionate toward Ensley only because she was in front of TMZ cameras, something Evans told Us Weekly she has “no idea” why Barbara would say.

“I believe my mom is saying anything at this point to make herself feel better,” Evans said. “It might all boil down to jealousy.”

She even went as far as to say her relationship with her mother was “destroyed.”

“This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me,” she said.

Evans and Eason were in court Tuesday to continue to fight for their kids after they were removed from their home last month. A judge ruled on May 28 that Barbara would be granted temporary custody of Ensley after Eason admitted that he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog. Barbara also has had custody of Jace (Evans’ 9-year-old son with ex Andrew Lewis) for the majority of his life.

After Evans and ex Nathan Griffith’s 4-year-old son Kaiser initially stayed with his paternal grandmother, Doris, he was eventually placed in his father’s temporary custody. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa is also no longer in Evans and Eason’s care and is reportedly being cared for by Eason’s mother.