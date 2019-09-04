Jenelle Evans Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Speculate Over Baby Bump Photos

Jenelle Evans is making it clear after Teen Mom 2 fans thought they spied a baby bump in the latest photos of her family at a wedding over the weekend — she’s not pregnant, just living life. The former Teen Mom 2 star had fans already picking out baby names after she shared photos of herself and husband David Eason celebrating a friend’s nuptials with their four kids, saying of the occasion, “It was absolutely beautiful and the kids had an amazing time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 1, 2019 at 4:38am PDT

But after speculation that she was expecting got out of hand in the comments section, Evans added a clarification to her caption, writing, “Not pregnant, just fat.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Followers immediately jumped in to shame people who had been so publicly commenting on a woman’s body, with one writing, “You’re not fat, FFS, you’re a beautiful woman who has given birth to 3 beautiful babies. Embrace yourself and the critics and haters can debrief with their plastic surgeons. You look happy and healthy and that’s so important.”

“To all those saying not so nice stuff,” another wrote. “Didn’t you ever hear, ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all?’ Watch Bambi y’all! Ps. [Jenelle Evans] you and the kids look so happy. And you’re absolutely not fat.”

It’s unlikely Evans will be able to get pregnant again, she revealed in April, after undergoing tubal ligation surgery and having one of her ovaries removed after suffering a number of reproductive issues.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she added. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images