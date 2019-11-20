Jen Harley Sends Message to ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick on Her Wedding Day Amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Court Case

Jen Harley may currently be embroiled in a domestic violence case with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but she clearly doesn’t have bad blood with his Jersey Shore co-star Angelina Pivarnick or her new husband Chris Larangeira. Wednesday, as Pivarnick and Larangeira prepared to tie the knot, Harley took to her Instagram Story to wish them well on the start of their journey together.

“Happy wedding day [Angelina Pivarnick] and [Chris Larangeira] love u guys!” Harley captioned what appears to be a throwback video of her goofing around with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star.

It’s unclear if Harley will appear any more on the MTV reality series, but her legal drama with Ortiz-Magro will almost certainly be addressed after he was arrested in October due to an alleged domestic violence altercation that resulted in him being charged with seven misdemeanors, including including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty, but has been ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and their 1-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Harley has been open about the end of their on-again, off-again relationship since then, accusing him of cheating on her with a friend last week on her Instagram Story.

“You cheated, you lied, you f—ed up. It’s always been you,” Harley wrote. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

As for the restraining order against Ortiz-Magro, she added, “I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order. I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too.”

She continued that she is open to coparenting their daughter, as “everyone is hurt” with their ongoing situation.

“I don’t understand all the bashing going on, on his end,” Harley wrote. “All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to co-parent peacefully.”

