Jen Harley Posts Father’s Day Tribute to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but Fans Are Locked in on His Teeth

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, paid tribute to the Jersey Shore star in a loving Father’s Day Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Harley (@jennharley) on Jun 16, 2019 at 10:28am PDT

“Gym,tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born !” Harley, 32, captioned a series of photos including one showing Ortiz-Magro holding their daughter moments after she was born in April 2018.

“You have been an amazing father since day 1 , you have always shared the load of getting up at night ,changing diapers , bath time together, sick days ,comforting her when she’s just not having a good day,” she continued. “We couldn’t ask for a better dad dad dad than you! Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

Additionally, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories from a Miami hotel suite that showed Ortiz-Magro sitting on a sofa as Jabu Nkabinde’s “Happy Father’s Day” played.

Although some of Harley’s followers left supportive comments on the post, many others focused on Ortiz-Magro’s teeth, insinuating that he had dental work done after the couple’s infamous altercation in January when Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at his face.

“New teeth new Ron,” one Instagram user wrote.

“New teeth who dis?” another said.

“Until the next fight,” someone else wrote.

The photos came days after the couple took Ariana, 14 months, to Orlando, Florida. The pair, who broke up in January, went to Disney World and Universal Studios on Thursday, as Harley documented in a series of photos and videos to her Stories showing Ortiz-Magro holding Ariana’s hand.

The together time for the family of three comes after a tumultuous year that saw allegations of cheating on both sides and Harley arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery in May. Her arrest occurred five months after Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against her after she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him during a fight on New Year’s Eve.

A few weeks after their split, the MTV star checked himself into a treatment facility in February.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

