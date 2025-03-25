‘Jay & Pamela’: Jay’s Family Questions the Couple’s Big Plans in Exclusive Sneak Peek

TLC stars Jay Manuel and Pamela Chavez are looking to prove Jay’s family wrong as they express their doubts that the couple is ready to be on their own.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of Jay & Pamela, the couple, who share the same brittle bone condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3, sit down for a heated chat about the future with Jay’s parents, Raphael and Rene.

While Jay’s parents have been incredibly supportive of the couple, allowing them to live in a furnished basement apartment in their home, they aren’t pulling punches when it comes to questioning their dream of moving out as they plan their wedding.

“I will say this, make sure you’ve got something on the side for emergencies because emergencies come up,” Rene reminds the couple. Pamela assures her future in-laws that she’s “the saver” in their relationship, but Raphael is still concerned.

“You two are talking like everything is going to go smoothly,” he tells the shocked couple, reminding Jay that he told him to have at least $10,000 in his pocket before moving out on his own. “10 grand. You do the math, you went to college,” he tells his son. “You saying y’all got just another 10 grand sitting to the side?” Jay and Pamela both affirm that they do, but Raphael has his doubts, commenting, “I’d see that one up close.”

Now Pamela is “irritated,” expressing in a confessional, “I’ve lived on my own for about seven years, trust and believe.” She continues, “I know that you have to have money aside for emergencies, and we’ve spent two years saving for this.”

Pamela assures Jay’s family that after “a lot of work,” mostly done by Jay, they do feel ready to move out and start a new chapter together.

“I mean, this is something that we have been wanting to do for quite some time, and no matter what the cost is, we’ve calculated all that,” Jay chimes in. ”So we’re going to be getting married, we’re going to be moving in. I don’t think we need any more family meetings about it. We just want your support.”



Raphael writes off Jay’s response as “so dramatic,” but Jay says in a confessional that his parents having “a little more faith” in them to “really make this work” would be nice. Pamela agrees, “We are capable just like any other adults — just have to do things a little differently.”

Jay & Pamela airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.