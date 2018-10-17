Javi Marroquin Speaks out About Failed Engagement to Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin has officially moved on from his romance with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

After DeJesus spilled the details on her then-beau’s failed proposal on Monday’s episode of the MTV series, Marroquin took to Twitter to let everyone know that he’s let bygones be bygones — and also contest her version of events.

“Wait…im just now getting the cliff notes on last nights episode. she really said she said no [laughing my a— off]! ok,” he wrote. “Makes sense at the reunion when I told them what happened they kept asking me the same question as if I was supposed to say something different…they probably wont air it though. Anyways, all good though…I’ve moved on from the past, most importantly I have accepted it..looking forward to the future. all love!”

But he wasn’t quite finished, returning to social media soon after to say that while he wasn’t going to give details on how DeJesus’ retelling of events was inaccurate, he trusted people that know him know how things went down.

“I’m not going to sit here and spill the tea on social media or on an aftershow because at one point, we were rocking for each other,” he wrote. “Regardless of how one feels now, doesn’t take away how I felt in that time… so everyone can think they know how the situation went down but me and you both know how it really went down.”

He continued, “I choose not to comment and decline when asked for a comment because I have nothing bad to say/don’t need to relive it over again..find a new story line… life goes on.”

DeJesus described the proposal during Monday’s episode as somewhat underwhelming, with Marroquin failing to even get down on one knee and present her with the ring.

The two would eventually break up in January, and Marroquin’s new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, is currently pregnant with their first child together. Marroquin also shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry.

