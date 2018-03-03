Javi Marroquin Talks Getting Back Together With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin is teasing a possible reconciliation with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, claiming that they are in “a lot better place.”

Marroquin, 25, spoke exclusively with Radar about his relationship with Lowry, which ended with a notably troubled spat, and claimed that while the tension between them has all but subsided, a possible rekindling of their relationship isn’t necessarily in the works.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin said of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening. We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

Marroquin’s comments come just days after Lowry teased that she and her ex-husband may be working on getting back together. The revelation comes after Lowry, 25, invited Marroquin to come on her new podcast, Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, an inside source revealing the nature of the conversation they had.

“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents,” the source said.

The source did warn fans not to get their hopes up though, adding, “Honestly, she is really loving where she is in life right now and is enjoying living alone and being independent.”

After four years of marriage, Lowry and Marroquin split in December of 2016 and eventually decided to share joint custody of their son Lincoln. Their relationship since the split has been tough, the two showing their differences on Twitter in frequent call-outs.

The struggle to maintain their co-parenting relationship was only made worse by Marroquin’s dramatic if short-lived, relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, whom he dated from October 2017 to January 2018.