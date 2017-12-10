Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry Cancel Tell-All Book Tour

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin will no longer be co-authors.

The Teen Mom 2 cast members had been planning on releasing a series of books about their relationship called He Said, She Said, but as their relationship has soured over the past few months, have decided to cancel the release and subsequent tour.

We are no longer moving forward with it 😕 but there are other projects coming https://t.co/pptDQbnmDr — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 8, 2017

“We are no longer moving forward with it,” Lowry tweeted Friday to a fan inquiring about the books. “But there are other projects coming.”

Marroquin began openly dating Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus in October, which has created a drama-filled rift between the exes.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

The two originally planned to do the joint book series when Lowry refused to allow her ex to release a tell-all book about their relationship. The two then came up with the idea to each release their own book based on their perspective of what happened.

Marroquin spoke to Radar Online about the idea in October. “It’s two separate books,” he said. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that. We want to give the people what they want.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Kailyn Lowry