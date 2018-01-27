Javi Marroquin Responds to Briana DeJesus’ Scathing Rant Against ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex

Javi Marroquin did not stay silent for long after Briana DeJesus’ crazy Twitter rant.

The Teen Mom 2 took to Twitter after Marroquin went on ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s podcast and discussed his recent breakup with DeJesus.

In the now-deleted, 45-tweet rant, DeJesus slammed Lowry and took some shots at Marroquin for going on the show and “starting this feud.”

According to Us Weekly, Marroquin took to Twitter to respond to DeJesus’ rant.

“[Briana] Come on, you’re better than this. I know a different bri so i’ll never turn my back on you like I promised,” Marroquin tweeted Friday, Jan. 26. “You don’t do fake s—t but you’re on here…you have my number, we’ve always talked about everything.”

come on, you’re better than this. I know a different bri so i’ll never turn my back on you like I promised. you don’t do fake sh** but you’re on here…you have my number, we’ve always talked about everything — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) January 26, 2018

Us Weekly reported that Lowry and Marroquin discussed his breakup with DeJesus on Thursday’s episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley.

DeJesus did not take the conversation between Lowry and Marroquin the right way though, taking to Twitter to share her feelings in a now-deleted, 45-tweet rant.

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed,” DeJesus tweeted. “Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.”

She also took shots at Marroquin saying, “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me,” she said. “I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

After deleting the tweets, DeJesus deleted her Twitter account altogether.