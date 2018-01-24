Javi Marroquin Applauds Ex Kailyn Lowry’s Plastic Surgery Decision

Javi Marroquin is standing behind ex-wife Kailyn Lowry after her decision to keep her body au naturel.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed she had backed out of having extensive plastic surgery done at the last minute while visiting Miami, Florida.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” she tweeted. “But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.”

Instead, the MTV cast member announced she’d be spending the money on a nutritionist and would go back to hitting the gym.

“When i get home I’ll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she said in another tweet.

Ex Javi Marroquin gushedover his ex to E! News for deciding not to go under the knife.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!” he said. “I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end.”

After a stint on Marriage Boot Camp designed to try and better their co-parenting relationship for the benefit of their 4-year-old son Lincoln, the two appeared to be getting along better than ever, even planning to release a book series detailing the ups and downs of their relationship titled He Said, She Said.

However, after Marroquin began dating Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, things quickly went sideways, with the 23-year-old girlfriend stirring up drama between the exes at every turn, leaking text messages between the two and going on regular Twitter rants about their relationship.

But things seem to be getting better between the former spouses since DeJesus and Marroquin announced they had broken up earlier this month. Part of the reasoning behind the split, oddly enough, was plastic surgery, DeJesus said at the time.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

Marroquin, for his part, denied that surgery played a part in the break-up, saying that it was more the long-distance relationship that caused the dissolution of the relationship.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry