HGTV's 'Hidden Potential' Star Jasmine Roth Welcomes First Child With Husband Brett

HGTV home renovator and designer, Jasmine Roth is a mom! The Hidden Potential star welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband, Brett Roth on Tuesday named Hazel Lynn. The sweet bundle of joy came in weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The couple promised more details behind the delivery and the name they chose, but now they are "just enjoying spending time with this perfect little baby."

Roth has been busy in the days leading up to her daughter's arrival, sharing with fans a sweet glimpse into the fresh and chic nursery, that has an on-point design and filled with items the designer has incorporated, outlining her signature style. On Tuesday, her due date, she shared an Instagram photo of herself in the hospital preparing to give birth, alongside a string of hashtags, including "ready or not."

In a snapshot shared to her official Instagram on Sunday, the 35-year-old revealed she would start labor through inducement on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. In the post, which showcased her cute baby bump while sporting a cotton grey bodycon dress with sneakers, the Virginia native admitted she was "gonna try to clean" the garage before their child's arrival.

At the time, the Rock the Block alum admitted she was also "open to any and all advice about being induced" and "names" the first-time parents should consider. Roth also admitted that she "didn't gain any weight" in this last week despite upping her meals. "They said she's pretty much done growing as well," Roth said before adding she and her husband were "very excited."

Roth first shared the news of her pregnancy on Oct. 29 via social media, later sharing with fans and followers how she was expecting a baby girl in a gender reveal party posted to her Instagram. In a 53-second video celebrating the occasion featuring highlights from their colorful party, Roth was filmed with her husband and a number of their closest friends and family, unveiling the results by taking a hammer to a tiny, little playhouse painted in blue and pink that would emit a bright, colored mist indicative of the sex.

"So if you haven't heard yet, we're having a baby and today is the gender reveal party, which means we're finding out if it's a boy or a girl," Roth said in the IG video she posted. "We're super excited, we've been together since 2005, and having a baby after all these years later is amazing."

Roth and her husband, Brett first met in college and later married in 2013, but decided to wait to expand their family so they could focus on traveling and expanding their careers — but the new mom says the timing couldn't have worked out better. "We have literally checked off most of our bucket list in regards to travel," she told HGTV upon the initial announcement. "I think we will always be entrepreneurs and global travelers, and I hope that will be a big part of our child's life as well."