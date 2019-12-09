‘Hidden Potential’ Star Jasmine Roth Shows off Baby Bump While Sporting Sunny, Striped Bikini

HGTV home renovator and designer, Jasmine Roth is not one bit shy about showing off her baby bump! The sunny and gracious Hidden Potential star is gearing up for the arrival of her first child with husband, Brett Roth and making sure she gets some much needed relaxation ahead of their bundle’s arrival. In a post shared to her Instagram on Friday from the Parker Palm Springs in California, Roth shared a photo of herself in a two-piece bathing suit, admitting she was “so excited” to chill for a bit as part of an event for Discovery-HGTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth (@jasminerothofficial) on Dec 7, 2019 at 10:42am PST

“THE BUMP!” Roth began her caption, sprinkled with emojis like, a palm tree to sun. “Hey girl, hey! [Brett] and I are in Palm Springs for a [Discovery HGTV] event and little much needed relaxation. A few hours of [sunshine] made a great excuse to snap a photo in a bathing suit.”

She concluded her message with a string of hashtags, including how she was at 19 weeks in her pregnancy and “so excited.”

At the end of November, Roth shared with fans and followers that she was expecting a baby girl in a gender reveal party posted to her Instagram. In a 53-second video celebrating the occasion featuring highlights from their colorful party, Roth was filmed with her husband and a number of their closest friends and family, unveiling the results by taking a hammer to a tiny, little playhouse painted in blue and pink that would emit a bright, colored mist indicative of the sex.

“So if you haven’t heard yet, we’re having a baby and today is the gender reveal party, which means we’re finding out if it’s a boy or a girl,” Roth said in the IG video she posted. “We’re super excited, we’ve been together since 2005, and having a baby after all these years later is amazing.”

Roth shared the news of her pregnancy on Oct. 29 via her social media, sharing how the bundle of joy would grace their lives April 27, 2020.

The HGTV star has been having a phenomenal year so far. Between her home renovation series returning for another season and getting the chance to renovate alongside the best of the network stars in A Very Brady Renovation, Roth took home top honors with the groundbreaking competition series, Rock the Block alongside Mina Starsiak, Leanne Ford and Alison Victoria this past November, with her home being appraised for a whopping $1.02 million — $15,000 higher than the runner-up, Starsiak.

Roth will be back on HGTV before the year’s over with her return to the Brady Bunch house in A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition alongside Food Network star, Ree Drummond and the all the Brady children this December. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com earlier this fall, Roth shared what it was like working with the beloved TV stars on the unprecedented home restoration and how it left her a bit starstruck.

“Oh my gosh, so I grew up watching the show with my mom — she was a huge fan!” Roth told PopCulture.com. “So whenever it was on and I was little, she’d be like, ‘Come watch the show!’ And so I grew up watching it and then meeting the Brady kids, I mean, I was nervous.”

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition airs Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images