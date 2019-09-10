Jasmine Roth Is ‘Totally in’ If HGTV Undertakes Another TV Home Reno After ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ (Exclusive)

After capturing more than 9,000 hours of demo and renovation for a meticulous replication of the iconic Brady Bunch house, HGTV is ready to share with fans of the beloved ’70s series a look inside the unprecedented restoration with A Very Brady Renovation, premiering Monday night. But is this just the beginning of the network’s foray into restoring famous TV homes? One of the show’s stars hopes it’s not over just yet.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the Sept. 9 premiere in four-part event series, Hidden Potential star and Brady home renovator, Jasmine Roth revealed if HGTV were to possibly greenlight another season, featuring another renowned TV home reno, she would be very much up for it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my goodness, that would be amazing!” Roth said to PopCulture.com over the possibility of HGTV embarking on a second TV home renovation. “Find me the house and I’m there!”

While real estate is all about location, many will know that in TV land that isn’t always the case. In between shooting exteriors within a real neighborhood for authenticity, many TV shows film their interiors on a studio set — like in the case of The Brady Bunch, which was shot on the Paramount lot between 1969 to 1974.

Throwing around ideas to Roth with the hopes HGTV could renovate the Full House home in San Francisco to the Friends apartment in New York, the Virginia native enthused over the ideas and suggested doing the beloved city high-rise featured in Seinfeld.

“It’s a big thing,” she admitted of the ideas. “I mean, that’s not too old, but it would be fun to be able to do and have people walk through it. Yeah, I’m totally in!”

Alongside the resurgence of revivals and reboots fired up across TV networks in the past few years, Roth shares there’s a great appeal for such programming as it brings a sense of familiarity and comfort to audiences, especially with a project like A Very Brady Renovation that exudes nostalgia.

“We live in a time of a lot of uncertainty, and there are things at any point — but I feel like, especially right now, people are looking for that feel-good nostalgia that they had when they were kids, when they originally watched the show and they could just sit down and watch The Brady Bunch,” Roth said. “It was just a simpler time. And I think people are looking for that feeling, and this would be a really easy, fun way to not only get that feeling, but be able to share it with another generation.”

In addition to having a lot of fun on set with her HGTV family, including the likes of the Property Brothers and Good Bones stars, Roth admitted that while they all felt a “lot of pressure” to bring this home back to life, it was only because there was no room for any “margin of error,” especially when considering the fans.

“It was one of those things that was a great opportunity, but it was a lot — and I think a lot of people would have kind of buckled under the pressure because we had to get it right,” Roth told PopCulture.com. “There was no margin of error. People have not only grown up with The Brady Bunch, but they have these mega fans, where they know every single thing in every room; and they know which season the couch color changed. So, those were all things that we had a bit of a learning curve to catch up with, to make sure that from a design perspective that we got it spot on.”

A Very Brady Renovation airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.