Jacob Roloff’s Girlfriend Addresses Baby Rumors

Two snaps of the Roloff family had fans screaming that Jacob Roloff and girlfriend Isabel Rock secretly gave birth to a daughter, but she is setting the record straight.

Rumors that the young couple gave birth to a little girl swirled when Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff shared a New Year’s photo of the family, in which Rock held an infant with a pink bow in her hair.

In the caption, fans thought Amy’s call for “new beginnings” and “more adventures” might allude to a third grandchild alongside two other recent additions, Jackson Kyle and Ember Jean.

Amy also shared a photo from Jacob’s 21st birthday party at the farm, and she expressed joy for having all her kids and grandkids together for the occasion.

But in the photo, one couple who is not part of the Roloffs’ immediate family is pictured — and they are holding the baby from the New Year snap.

Fans began questioning who the unknown couple and the baby were, writing, “I’m confused; is there an extra kid and baby in this picture?” and “Who is the baby in the middle?”

Amy mentioned in the previous post that the baby belonged to a “friend,” but Rock chimed in on the comments section to address the rumors about her secret pregnancy.

“So happy my mystery baby is in such good hands,” Rock wrote after tagging a friend in the comments.

Apparently, the couple pictured on Jacob’s birthday are parents to the little girl Rock held weeks earlier. The case of the mystery baby seems to have been solved as a misunderstanding.

While Jacob and Rock are childless and unmarried, the Roloff family expanded in the part year as Zach Roloff and wife Tori gave birth to a son, Jackson, and Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey welcomes a daughter, Ember.

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff