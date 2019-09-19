‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Says He Would Have Died by Suicide Without His Son

The highly-anticipated episode of Dr. Phil featuring Bam Margera aired on Monday and revealed some more details about the struggles the Jackass star has faced the past month. Since August, Margera has been in and out of rehab and even arrested as he has had a complete breakdown since August. He personally requested a meeting with Dr. Phil, and his wish was granted. The two’s session showed Margera sharing how his son was the only reason he’s still here today.

“He is the raddest kid ever. He’s so interested in skateboarding. I have all these toys everywhere and he just goes right to the skateboard. He’s like my best friend and I’ve known him for not even two years,” said a sobbing Margera. “He’s perfect.”

“I can’t even put into words,” he continued. “Like, I would dive into any train or anything and get stabbed or shot or whatever just to make sure he didn’t.”

The conversation took a deep turn when Dr. Phil pressed Margera further on his son’s hold on him. After all, Margera had suicidal thoughts, to which Dr. Phil asked him if he would die for his son.

“Well, that’s the thing. I had such a mental breakdown that I really thought like I … could just go to the lake and be free. I was like the pain was gone and I had to beg for pain back. I was like, ‘Please just give me back my pain so I could stay because I want to be with him,’ ” he said. “I knew that it was like my judgment day.”

“Whatever breaking point there is to a person, I’ve reached it,” he said.

Previously, Dr. Phil did an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he expressed how he felt Margera was taking his rehab approach very seriously.

He told Kimmel that he’s making a “concerted, sincere effort to turn things around.”

“I really hope he does because he’s got a lot of young people that really look up to him,” Dr. Phil told Kimmel. “But I gotta say: It’s not a success-only journey. He’s in rehab. Look, when you really have a problem with drugs or alcohol, it’s not unusual for there to be six or seven relapses before you finally get a grip on it. So, who knows if this will be the time.”