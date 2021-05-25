'Jackass 4' Producer Takes Legal Action Against Ousted Bam Margera

✖

The long-simmering Jackass 4 feud has escalated to a new level, with producer Jeff Tremaine filing a restraining order against Bam Margera in a Los Angeles County Court, The Blast reported Tuesday. Tremaine asked a judge in the legal document to order Margera to stay away from him, claiming he is a victim of "harassment" by the film's ousted star.

Tremaine filed for the restraining order Tuesday, and both sides will eventually be ordered to appear in court. The harassment Tremaine is alleging has not been made public, but the filing came just two days after Margera targeted him and co-star Johnny Knoxville in a lengthy social media rant, accusing them of treating him like a "puppet" before firing him from Jackass 4 for allegedly not upholding his end of his contract.

Margera, who has struggled publicly with mental health and substance abuse issues over the past year, reportedly broke contract requirements that included he stay sober, see a psychologist and taking medication, which resulted in him being removed from the upcoming film. Sunday, Margera, who said he was in Florida getting help from a woman who has worked with stars like AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler, ranted against Tremaine and Knoxville on Instagram.

"My family — Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me," Margera said in the video. "Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f—ing done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f—ing puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it."

Steve-O quickly responded in a comment that has since been deleted, writing, "The two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life." He continued that "everyone bent over backwards" to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to "not get loaded." Steve-O added frankly, "You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick."